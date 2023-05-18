Mobile County sheriff responds to allegations employee cheated overtime system

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff is responding to allegations that a former sheriff’s sergeant charged with theft improperly padded his overtime pay.

Sheriff Paul Burch sent this statement to FOX10 News:

“I was not correct when I said there is no way to cheat the system. I launched an investigation into Daniel Holifield’s overtime sheets, and I found there is a way to cheat the system. Daniel Holifield cheated the system.

“The results of my investigation have been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Daniel Holifield is already charged with theft and forgery. He is accused of forging signatures to obtain the titles to confiscated vehicles in the department’s impound yard.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that additional charges could be added if an investigation turns up evidence that Holifield intentionally claimed overtime he was not owed.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said his client did not do that.

“We deny that we have, either by oversight or otherwise, inaccurately reported any overtime,” he said. “Any overtime pay we have received, we have done the work. … We have no belief in any way that we have falsely submitted an overtime request.”

Holifield, 49, was Mobile County’s highest-paid employee last year, earning more than $237,000. That mostly is due to more than 2,600 hours of overtime – roughly 50 per week.

A sampling of Holifield’s time sheets for three months last year – April, May and September – reveal discrepancies on eight dates:

April 19: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

April 22: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

May 7: An overtime slip for eight hours of overtime under a program called Stone Gardens in which deputies work with the U.S. Border Patrol on interstate highways. The program did not operate on that day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

May 18: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 19: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 20: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Sept. 21: Two overtimes slips with three overlapping overtime hours.

Sept. 22: One hour of overlap in which he logged both regular time and overtime.

Lori Myles, a spokeswoman with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News that the department’s payroll system ordinarily does not allow an employee to enter regular time and overtime for the same hours. But she said as a supervisor, Holifield would have had the ability to manually enter the hours. She said the department has implemented additional controls to prevent something like that from happening in the future. That includes a monthly review of overtime, she said.

Blackwood said if prosecutors were to file charges related to the overtime, they would have to prove not just that there were discrepancies, but that Holifield acted willfully.

