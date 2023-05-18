Advertise With Us
Mobile man charged with DUI, assault following crash that injured passenger

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old Mobile man faces several charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger.

Police responded to the crash around 3:12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Shell Road and East Drive. Officers determined that the driver, identified as Devin Foster, had veered off the roadway and hit with a tree, according to Mobile police.

A female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.

Foster faces charges of DUI and first-degree assault.

His bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

