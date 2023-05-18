Mobile Police: Two Brothers-Two Man Crime Spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a big week for FOX10 News Fugitive Files. We helped Mobile Police find three people, all accused in separate crimes, within 24 hours of each other. They’re all in Metro.

But there’s still work to do.

We’re profiling two brothers-22 year old Jamarcus DuBose, and his 19 year old brother, Deanta. Both are now considered Mobile’s Most Wanted. Police even calling them a “Two Man Crime Wave.” Both are wanted for multiple robberies, and Deanta is charged with attempted murder after a March gunfight at an Overlook Road gas station. To be so young, their rap sheets are very long-and Mobile Police believe they could get longer-unless they’re taken off the streets, now. They already have 15 felony arrests between them. Deanta DuBose has 12 all by himself.

Jamarcus Dubose is 22 years old. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds. Deanta DuBose is 19. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 159 pounds. Investigators are urgently hunting for both, right now. If you have seen them, or know where they are, don’t approach them. MPD says they are armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-p208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

