MPD, local agencies honor fallen officers during memorial ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several law enforcement agencies gathered this morning for the Mobile Police Department’s law enforcement memorial ceremony.

It was a sea of badges at Public Safety Memorial Park as dozens made the trip to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate price for their communities.

“It’s a great day. But it’s also a somber day. For national police week. We honor all the men and women in uniform across this country not just locally for the great work they do. Unfortunately, today we also honor and recognize the men and women locally who have passed on,” Chief Paul Prine said.

MPD says the service serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to the protection and well-being of our citizens.

As families read off the names of their loved ones, it was a reminder of their sacrifice.

“It is, and the general public doesn’t understand the sacrifice that a law enforcement family goes through. Because when they leave work, that may be the last time they see them. And unfortunately, around the country that’s becoming more and more true lately,” Sheriff Paul Burch said.

“The men and women who have ultimately given their life, the families have to live with those consequences for the rest of their lives. And so, this is just a small token to say we have not forgotten,” Chief Prine said.

And for future officers, it’s a reminder of the responsibility that they take on when joining the force.

“We never want to forget the sacrifices of the men and women that have come before us that have blazed the trail and provided that path for us. And today is just a simple reminder of the sacrifices whether they retired, or unfortunately lost their life, what they contributed to their respective community,” Chief Prine said.

