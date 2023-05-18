Perdido Queen Cruises introducing new Sunday Jazz Brunch cruise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for something fun to do across the Gulf Coast, Perdido Queen Cruises has you covered! From dinner cruises, murder mysteries, and even a jazz brunch, they are now offering something for everyone.

We were joined on Studio10 by Captain Willie Jones and operator Anna Jones about their upcoming events.

Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise

In an IMPROVactive mystery cruise dinner show, there are no scripts and you won’t know if the person sitting next to you is an actor or not. All guests ARE CONSIDERED GUILTY until proven innocent.

You’ll never know when you may be put on stage and questioned by the detectives. Take notes, build your alibi, and CLEAR YOUR NAME because, at the end of the cruise, everyone will solve the Mystery of the Perdido Queen!

Make it a night of fun competition and laughs with friends, family, reunions, coworkers, teambuilding, or a fun date night. They offer private and public Murder Mystery Cruises. Perfect for employee appreciation or team-building events.

~ Thursday at 6:30 pm

~ Friday at 6:30 pm

~ Sunday at 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Live Music Dinner Cruise

Enjoy dinner and live music while cruising along the Mobile River. A cash bar is also available. The menu changes seasonally, but you can check the most recent selections on their website.

~ Wednesday through Friday 6:30 pm

~ Saturday Early Bird 3:30 pm

~ Saturday Dinner Cruise 7:30 pm

~ Sunday Dinner Cruise 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Unwind on the water and enjoy Jazz Music broadcast live by Catt Stevens, and brunch by Savor! Their full cash bar has all of your favorites including Mimosas, Champagne, and Bloody Mary’s!

~ Sundays at 10:30 AM (begins June 4th)

Country Nights

Coming soon!

~ Thursdays at 6:30 PM

