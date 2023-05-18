Advertise With Us
Shane Profitt set to take the stage at the St. Jude Concert Series

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shane Profitt joins us to talk about his upcoming performance at the St. Jude Concert Series.

Thurs 9pm, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

Head out to the Flora-Bama for the third concert of our St. Jude Concert Series as Shane Profitt takes the stage under the big tent to help raise money for St. Jude. Tix $10.

