Shane Profitt set to take the stage at the St. Jude Concert Series
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shane Profitt joins us to talk about his upcoming performance at the St. Jude Concert Series.
Thurs 9pm, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key
Head out to the Flora-Bama for the third concert of our St. Jude Concert Series as Shane Profitt takes the stage under the big tent to help raise money for St. Jude. Tix $10.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.