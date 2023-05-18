South Alabama Veterans Council and the Blue Star Salute Foundation host Armed Forces Day Events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

The South Alabama Veterans Council and the Blue Star Salute Foundation, Inc. will hold Alabama’s 18th annual Blue Star Salute Celebration on Saturday, May 20, Armed Forces Day, at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park, 2703 Battleship Memorial Parkway. This is the ninth year that Mobile will host the state-wide celebration. The day’s event will honor those who serve, have served, and those who have fallen in military service.

Events will begin at 7:00 a.m. with the Alabama’s Fallen Heroes Salute, at 7:30 the 5K Memorial Run and Walk honoring Alabama’s fallen heroes, at 9:00 a.m. the 5K Memorial Run/Walk Awards will be presented. Following the race, Vocalist Rob Robinson and the 151st Alabama National Guard Band will provide a patriotic concert at 9:45 a.m., and The Blue Star Salute Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. featuring keynote speaker David P. Burford (Dave), Major General (retired), Alabama Army National Guard. Retired after 40 + years from Southern Nuclear Operating Company.

Special recognition will be given to the families of all those who have lost their lives in military service since 9/11 from the state of Alabama. Among the activities planned for the morning will be a ride-in of Rolling Thunder, an assemblage of motorcycle groups; the presentation of the colors by the Sons of the American Revolution; a landing of a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter on the grounds of the Park; and aeronautical parachute performance by the Silver Wings Parachute Team from Ft. Benning, GA. Static displays by the USCG, and other military units.

Vendors will be onsite as early as 7:00 a.m. There will be food trucks, concessions for sale, and a marketplace filled with military organizations for visitors to explore and learn about. On display will be the pictorial wall, Alabama Faces of the Price of Freedom for the public to visit.

The Blue Star Salute Celebration is free of charge and the public is invited to attend. There is a $5 park service fee to enter the USS ALABAMA Battleship Park.

On-line registration for the Blue Star Salute 5K Memorial Run and Walk is available at https://bluestarsalutefallenheroes5k2023.eventbrite.com Registration forms are also available at McCoy’s Outdoor, Run-N-Tri in Mobile, and Running Wild in Fairhope.

For more information visit their website http://www.armedforcesdaymobile.com or the

Blue Star Salute Foundation web site https://bluestarsalute.org/

