Summer Music Festival must-haves

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here, and now is the time that you could be gearing up for some outdoor fun! Whether it’s music in the park or a full-on music festival, it’s important to be prepared! We’re checking out some fun products that may be useful this season.

The Pony Pick by Lolly: https://www.theponypick.com/

Have you ever had to remove a tight hair elastic? Did it get stuck and pull out strands of hair? Well, that doesn’t have to be your reality. Long gone are the days of painful hair band removal. With the patented Pony Pick, removing stubborn hair elastics is now easier than ever! Experience a damage-free, pain-free, and stress-free hair band removal today. Each purchase comes with 3 Pony Picks and 50 clear elastics for you to enjoy!

Kedzie Bags: https://kedzie.com/

For weekends, work, travel, errands, and loving life, they create gorgeous bags, wallets, and straps designed to make every day easier and every look yours. They’re committed to using the lightest, most durable vegan materials to create all of their signature pieces. Custom hardware, interchangeable straps, and built-in organization earn every bag a spot at the very front of your closet.

Cocomii Phone Case: https://www.cocomii.com/

Cocomii® creates world-class smartphone accessories that protect your devices with rugged bravado for a stylistically memorable and defining experience! At Cocomii, they believe there is a better way to carry our devices. A more classy, less clumsy case where one can make a fashion statement without a word spoken. Their answer: The Square iPhone Case. Cocomii Square iPhone Cases are sleek, trendy, and chic. The cushioned Square corners and edges are super stylish, more protective, and easier to grip.

My Dermatician Glow Drops: https://mydermatician.com/

Concentrated Glow Drops are a great way to achieve everyday sun-kissed skin. Just a few bronzing drops and you’re ready for an instant beach glow.

VOLO Hero Hair Towel: https://volobeauty.com/products/volo-quick-dry-towel

Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met. The Hero’s Nanoweave™ material is plush—aka extremely gentle and absorbent—which is just how we like our towels. The Hero decreases dry time by 50%, and their snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It’s as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck.

Stream2Sea Sunscreen: https://stream2sea.com/

Whether your adventure takes you to the top of a mountain, the bottom of the ocean, or to the treehouse in the backyard, Stream2Sea products were developed to never let you down. Made for the conscious individual who cares about what they put on their body and into our planet, for people who care by people who care.

Sucreabeille Indie Perfume: https://sucreabeille.com/

Sucreabeille is a woman-owned, vegan, cruelty-free brand. They’re an indie perfume company, which means they make each order, by hand, one at a time. It also means they make their scents and body products in small batches. They also rotate their scents throughout the year, so check back regularly to see what’s available!

Pretty Rugged Outdoor Blanket: https://prettyruggedshop.com/

Do you ever feel uncomfortable outside because of the weather? Pretty Rugged knows the feeling! It’s why they created the best solution with the Original Blanket. Featuring soft faux on one side and waterproof, windproof, washable RuggedTex™ nylon on the other. Enjoy the perfect mix of luxury and functionality with this redesigned outdoor essential, so you can make memories comfortably, no matter the weather!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.