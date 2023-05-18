Teen suspected in shooting death of Mobile man still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Considered armed and dangerous -- 18-year-old Lacedrick Davis is still is at large -- wanted for gunning down Cedric Lynch, Junior inside a car on Northwest Drive back in mid-March.

“It’s painful. It’s very painful -- knowing you will never see your child again. You have to remember him at 27,” said Ella Lynch, victim’s mother.

While Ella knows an arrest won’t bring her son back -- she says it will be a step in the right direction for justice. She continues to hold on to precious memories. Mother’s Day marked two months since her son was murdered.

“When I seen the yellow tape -- I just knew that it was over for my son,” recalled Ella. “It still doesn’t seem real. It’s unbelievable.”

Demanding answers -- she’s hoping Davis will do the right thing and surrender or that someone else will turn him in.

“He needs to pay for what he did to my son. I want to know why -- why did you take my son’s life away. Why? What was the reason,” said Ella. “I want justice for my son. I want you to pay for what you did to my son. You committed the crime -- do the time. I want justice for my son.”

In the meantime -- she wears her son’s picture around her neck -- never losing sight of what she’s fighting for.

“He’s here with me in spirit -- he looks just like his dad. So I kind of look -- I kind of look at his dad... And think about him. And look at his pictures... And all of the memories,” said a tearful Ella.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lacedrick Davis is asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

