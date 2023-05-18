WATCH: Deputies save 2-month-old’s life after he stops breathing

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Dramatic video shows Michigan sheriff’s deputies performing life-saving CPR on a 2-month-old baby who stopped breathing.

Matthew Carlson didn’t think he would see his 2-month-old son, Laker, alive again after the baby stopped breathing Saturday morning. But thanks to the actions of deputies and Laker’s mother, Paige, his son is recovering in the hospital.

“It’s incredible. It’s a feeling like no other. It’s a feeling I never thought I was going to have again. It’s a feeling Paige never thought she was going to have again,” Matthew Carlson said.

That Saturday, Carlson received more than 10 phone calls from Laker’s mother, WILX reports.

“I answered it, and she’s like, ‘He wasn’t breathing. There’s water coming out of his nose. There’s blood everywhere.’ So, I’m like, ‘What the heck?’” Carlson said.

Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded about 10 a.m. to a call about an infant who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Sgt. Jonte Slack was one of the first responders on the scene. His body camera footage captured the life-saving rescue.

“He didn’t have any signs of life. He was pale. He was not moving and didn’t have a pulse,” Slack said. “I had a million thoughts run through my head, and it was a crazy, emotionally charged situation to deal with.”

Slack performed chest compressions and CPR on Laker for about 15 minutes until the baby was once again able to breathe on his own.

“Once the baby started coming around, there was just thoughts of extreme relief,” Slack said.

As an uncle, he says the incident hit close to home for him.

“That was one of the big thoughts running through my mind: ‘What if that was one of my family members at home dealing with that?’” he said.

Before first responders arrived, Carlson says Laker’s mother also performed CPR. Her actions made the difference between life and death, according to Slack and Rick Williams, a CPR instructor at True Care Services.

“Knowing that, of course, you might get over that hesitation to do something and go right into it,” Williams said.

“I think most parents in this situation would panic and not know what to do, but Paige immediately started CPR,” Carlson said.

The team effort helped save Laker’s life. He is now recovering at Sparrow Hospital’s Pediatric Center.

“To see him like that is horrible, but to be able to celebrate his still being here with us is something I’ll never take for granted,” Carlson said. “I hope no parent ever has to experience this feeling.”

Carlson says Laker has spina bifida. The equipment used for his condition malfunctioned and contributed to the water in his lungs.

