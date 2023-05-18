Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

A whiter smile with Power Swabs

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want whiter teeth in five minutes, Power Swabs is just what you need. Whiter teeth can help you look younger, healthier and more confident. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, red wine or smoking, Power Swabs can help you whiten your teeth in just minutes. By using Power Swabs, you can have an average of two shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and six shades whiter in 7 days.

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers. On average, you can expect two shades whiter teeth after the first use. There is a special Studio10 offer! You can receive about 40% off with free ships and a free quick stick with your order. For more information, visit their website!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard

Latest News

Carry-on Getaway: Packing for vacation with Tommy Bahama
Carry-on Getaway: Packing for vacation with Tommy Bahama
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Shane Profitt set to take the stage at the St. Jude Concert Series
Shane Profitt set to take the stage at the St. Jude Concert Series
Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens the DarKoaster
Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens the DarKoaster