Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Hayley Hightower
Hayley Hightower(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly driving her vehicle into the Billiard Club and injuring two people following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to the location at 4130 Government Boulevard at approximately 12:10 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot.

Following the verbal altercation in the parking lot, the ex-boyfriend entered the business and the female subject, Hayley Hightower, 34, drove her vehicle through the front door of the building and struck two victims near the entrance, according to authorities.

Officials said one victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the other victim dealt with a minor injury.

Hightower was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to receive medical care for injuries before being taken to Metro, according to MPD.

Hightower is charged with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of second degree criminal mischief, first degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

1 flown to hospital after shooting in Bay Minette
Fugitive Files: Dubose brothers
Mobile Police: Two Brothers-Two Man Crime Spree
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Man charged with attempted murder following Atmore shooting