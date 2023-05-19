Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama Arise optimistic as grocery tax bill gains traction

There is bipartisan support for a grocery tax cut in Alabama.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Alabamians are having to make tough decisions when checking out at the grocery store.

“People are having to make hard choices between medicine, food, healthy food, foods their doctor recommends or just food that’s affordable,” said Robyn Hyden, the executive director of Alabama Arise.

Alabama Arise has been pushing for a grocery tax cut for over 20 years. Hyden says it unfairly penalizes low-income families. Now, she is optimistic that state leaders could take action.

Multiple grocery tax bills have been introduced in the Alabama Legislature, but one has support from every state senator and 100 of the 105 state representatives. The bill slashes the current 4% tax in half.

“It’s not the full four cents. It’s the two cents of grocery tax. But that’s just a priority of our constituents, a priority for the members, and it’s clearly reflected by the amount of co-sponsors in the bills,” said Rep. Danny Garrett.

A concern going forward would be making up lost revenue. This sales tax currently helps fund the state’s education budget.

“We know that we need to fund education, but we believe there are better ways to fund schools than taxing food,” Hyden said.

Alabama Arise suggests raising taxes for upper income earners.

“If we have to choose between taxing food, a basic necessity of life, or maybe closing a tax loophole that gives some people thousands and thousands of dollars in tax cuts every year, maybe it’s more fair that those households don’t benefit from that tax break,” Hyden said.

Hyden admits not everyone is going to agree with her line of thinking, but she is hopeful Democrats and Republicans can unite to find a solution.

A House committee plans to vote on the bill next Wednesday. That’s the first step of the process to passage.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Alabama’s already historically low unemployment rate has dropped yet again, dipping from 2.3%...
Alabama unemployment rate drops to new historic low of 2.2%
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest 2023: Pre-Party gets fans excited about 3-day weekend
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated
Man accused of killing his mother with sword has mental evaluation hearing
Man accused of killing his mother with sword has mental evaluation hearing