Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bill that outlaws panhandling and loitering on state roads now on Governor’s desk

New bill will outlaw panhandling on state roads, highways
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill now sits on the governor’s desk that will outlaw panhandling and loitering on state highways and roads.

As news began to spread that the bill passed through the house, many feared that this bill targeted homeless people. Several supporters stress they hope more legislation is passed to help our neighbors in need.

“They do need our help. There is much mental illness on the street and substance abuse and no one is immune. These are not people that have come from another neighborhood, or another part of our state, they are our neighbors,” said Jimmie Hale Mission Executive Director Perryn Carroll.

Bill sponsor Reed Ingram stressing the bill was not designed to hurt the homeless community, but to keep drivers and walkers safe.

“The reason I brought the bill is because of public safety. In 2021 we had over 800 people get killed on state highways. That is just either crossing the road or being in the road due to mental health or drugs, whatever the case may be,” said House Representative and bill sponsor Reed Ingram.

If passed, those who loiter or panhandle on or near state roadways could be found guilty of a class c misdemeanor. Subsequent arrests could mean fines or even months in jail­­. However, Representative Ingram stresses that the bill makes it clear that law enforcement may provide a warning, and even transport them to get additional aid if need be.

“It has a part of this bill where an officer can take them to nearest shelter. Whether it be a mental health or homeless shelter. The officer has the authority to give them a ride to get them some help,” said Representative Ingram.

Again this bill would only outlaw panhandling and loitering on or near state roadways this would not impact businesses or people in cities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Alabama’s already historically low unemployment rate has dropped yet again, dipping from 2.3%...
Alabama unemployment rate drops to new historic low of 2.2%
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest 2023: Pre-Party gets fans excited about 3-day weekend
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated
Man accused of killing his mother with sword has mental evaluation hearing
Man accused of killing his mother with sword has mental evaluation hearing