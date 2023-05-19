Blue Bell Ice Cream: Dr. Pepper Float

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr Pepper Float features Blue Bell’s creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor!

Dr Pepper Float is now available in half gallons and pints through 2024. It is a fun spin on the popular, ice cream float. The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream.

This collaboration has been exciting for both Blue Bell and Dr Pepper! These two iconic brands share both their Texas heritage, and an incredible consumer base. This one-of-a-kind flavor provides consumers a way to treat themselves to both brands.

For current information and updates, follow us on our social media pages o Blue Bell Ice Cream Facebook Page o @ILoveBlueBell on Twitter or bluebellicecream on Instagram o bluebellicecream on Pinterest

