City of Mobile and community partners take steps to line up with federal plan to reduce homelessness.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Last week members of Mobile’s Community Affairs team sat through a presentation about All In, the federal strategic plan to reduce homelessness. Chief Resiliency Officer Casi Callaway says it was an eye-opening experience.

“We’ve got to get good data on what’s happening, we need to be building out collaborations and then of course making sure everything we do, we look at with a lens of equity,” said Callaway.

They’ve already started working on collaborations. Callaway says recently they found out one of the police precincts didn’t have all the information about the service providers in their area. Callaway says they held a meeting with the precinct captain and those providers to get everyone on the same page.

“We talked through what do we do, we talked through what do we need and what do the community and what do the officers need to build that strong relationship,” added Callaway,

When it comes to who gets resources like housing, Derek Boulware with Housing First says that’s part of the continuum of care program which aims to line up with the federal plan’s priorities which targets specific types of homelessness. For instance, Boulware says one area of homelessness that doesn’t get much federal funding is single unaccompanied adults which makes up 75% of the population in Mobile and Baldwin county.

“The overwhelming majority that were not supported by federal means are the ones that are not lining up with the definition that’s funded like chronically homeless,” said Boulware.

Boulware says thanks to a grant from the Jeff Bezos Foundation they were able to help start the Salvation Army’s Family Haven and the Baldwin Family Village.

“All these things are not being funded by the federal government and here’s what can be done. If you can raise money around homelessness you can direct it to areas that are not being positively affected,” added Boulware.

Lining up with the priorities from the strategic plan can lead to more federal funding for communities to address certain areas of the homeless population. Now the attention turns to how to best use the resources our area has while also figuring how to help those who need it the most.

“I think we’re at a point now where we’re all ready to do something about the unserved part of our population,” said Boulware.

Callaway says the city has started a survey for the service providers to find out what resources they have and what’s missing. Meanwhile, the Continuum of Care will have their annual meeting next Wednesday at 2:00 at the Ben May library and it is open to the public.

