Drier trend heads our way

(WALA) - There were slightly fewer showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon. The storms will diminish in the evening, leading to mostly clear skies overnight.

The slightly drier trend will continue in the coming days, except for Saturday when a weak front will drift through the area. Next week, models indicate that the slightly drier air behind the front will persist, and afternoon rain chances will be around 20%.

Late on Saturday evening, a round of showers and storms may move through the area. Some of these storms could be strong, possibly producing gusty winds or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has put the area under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday. The chance of rain on Saturday evening will be around 40%.

The beach forecast is fantastic for this weekend. The rip current risk remains low for the weekend, but, as always, be careful in the water. The UV index this weekend will be very high, so if you are down at Hangout in Gulf Shores or anywhere outside, WEAR SUNSCREEN!

In the extended outlook, the long-range forecast is very consistent, with low rain chances around 20% and temperatures right around average.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.