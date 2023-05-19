Advertise With Us
Ex-Mobile County deputy indicted on sodomy charge

Tyler Murphy
Tyler Murphy(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Mobile County sheriff’s deputy accused of sodomy and rape was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment for first-degree sodomy, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Murphy, 27, was previously employed as an officer with the Mobile Police Department and a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Investigators said in February, Murphy turned himself in after Mobile police started looking into accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty.

In March, FOX 10 News learned the alleged victim was killed in a single-car crash.

The DA’s officer urges anyone with information on this case or who may also be a victim to contact the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office at 251-574-8398 or 251-574-8411.

If you are a victim of a sexual crime, resources are available at Lifelines Counseling Services at 251-602-0909.

