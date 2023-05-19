FOX10 Cookbook: Lemon Cake Pie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We dove back into our FOX10 cookbook, which we estimate to be from the 50s or 60s, to cook up another recipe. This time we made a Lemon Cake Pie.

Recipe:

- 1 cup sugar

- 3 tablespoons butter (softened)

- 2 egg yolks (reserve whites)

- 3 tablespoons flour

- 1 cup milk

- juice and rind of one lemon

Beat together the sugar, egg yolks, and butter. Add lemon juice and grated rind. Blend in flour, mix well. Blend in milk. Beat egg whites until stiff in a separate bowl, and blend into the batter mixture. Pour into a 9-inch pastry-lined pan. Bake for 45 minutes, or until set, at 350 degrees.

