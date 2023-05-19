Local golfer headed to Senior PGA Championship

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Todd Bailey will be fulfilling a lifelong dream when he tees up at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, to compete against many professional stars.

He’s one of only 35 PGA professionals to compete as part of the Corebridge Financial PGA team from across the U.S. to earn a spot in the PGA Championship.

He’s played golf on various tours since graduating from the University of South Alabama in 1992.

A Tuscaloosa native but has called Daphne home since college. Bailey is a PGA club professional out of Lake Forest Yacht and Country Club, giving lessons to golfers of all ages when he’s not on tour.

Bailey has won 43 professional events including 5 Alabama Open championships. He’s the third all-time money leader on the NGA tour and tomorrow he hits the road to Frisco. It’s something he’s been getting in shape for since early April.

“I’ve been trying to practice a little bit the last month or so. More so walking than anything else because I usually just jump in a car and go. These are walking events, so I had to be a little bit more prepared, body wise and everything so I could get around the golf course without getting too tired.”

Bailey started playing golf when he was only 10 years old. He played for a living for 19 years and retired at 44 but he couldn’t stay away.

“I got away from golf for just a little bit but it’s just been in my blood forever, so I became a golf pro and kind of got a late start on this side of the counter, but I’m looking forward to playing. I played a couple of Senior U.S. Opens and now this would be my first Senior PGA.”

Todd Bailey is a jokester. He’s lighthearted and doesn’t take life too seriously. Some days on the course you can find his dog Chuck by his side, and even though he won’t be with Bailey in Frisco next week, Chuck will be there in spirit with extra support from Bailey’s friends who will head out to Texas right along with him.

“I have an entourage that’s going out with me. We did this in the Senior U.S. Open but a couple years ago, four or five of my friends came up with me, and we’re doing the same thing. One of my buddies, Scott Seeley, played baseball at South Alabama, he’s caddying and we’re just going to try to make a good time out and have a good week.”

