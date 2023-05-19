Man accused of robbing man in wheelchair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 60-year-old man faces a robbery charge after he allegedly robbed a man in a wheelchair.

Police responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dairy Queen at 1354 Government St. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Mark Maples, got into an argument with the victim, which resulted in Maples assaulting him and snatching the victim’s bag from his wheelchair before running away.

Maples remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail as of late Friday afternoon on a charge of third-degree robbery.

