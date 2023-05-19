Manhunt underway in Orange Grove

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a manhunt is underway in Orange Grove after an officer was assaulted.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop at Beauregard and Water Street when the suspect exited the vehicle and bit an officer before fleeing.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen on Bloodgood and Renaissance and they believe he is near Joachim.

FOX10 is live on the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.

