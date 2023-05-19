MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of brutally killing his mother with a sword appeared in court Thursday morning.

Damien Washam is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his mother Helen Washam and assaults of his two family members in 2021.

New court documents reveal a hang up in the trial.

Back in November a Mobile County judge ordered Washam to undergo a mental competency evaluation before he stood trial.

According to court documents, the report done by the Alabama Department of Mental Health was incomplete.

The report only evaluated his current mental state and not his state when he allegedly killed his mother.

Now, the clock is ticking on whether or not he’s fit to stand trial.

Washam is accused of brutally slaying his mother Helen Washam with a sword back in January of 2021.

Sheriff’s deputies walked into a gruesome scene on Mausap Road in Eight Mile discovering Helen dead in the back of the home.

Damien’s brother was also found with cuts on his wrist, as well as Damien’s bedridden uncle with half his face cut off, that’s all according to court documents.

Damien was charged with murder, attempted murder, and 2nd-degree assault.

Last November, Damien pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease and a judge ordered his mental state at the time of the murder be evaluated.

Court documents reveal that report by ADMH was not complete.

According to the documents ADMH found that Damien was fit to stand trial based on his current mental state.

However, the state was supposed to check Damien’s mental status at the time of the murder and is being asked to complete another evaluation.

Damien is scheduled to be back in court on August 10th.

The re-evaluation of his mental state is ordered to be completed in 60 days.

