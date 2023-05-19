Mobile County exploring recycling outlook, asking residents for feedback

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in the area are getting ready to talk about the future of recycling in Mobile.

As part of a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the City of Mobile and other municipalities in Mobile County are exploring the community’s interest in recycling and what services they need.

Starting next week, there will be community meetings in different areas, giving locals the chance to talk about what they want when it comes to recycling.

Sarah Bryan is one local who ventures out to Pine Hill Road in Mobile once a week to drop off her recycling materials. For her, it’s a lifestyle.

“As soon as we had recycling in City of Mobile, I knew how important it was--so I started recycling,” said Bryan “It’s important because of all the things that go in our landfills that we don’t need. Someday, we’re going to run out of space in the landfill.”

Bryan says she hopes these community meetings will encourage folks to recycle- something she’s been trying to do for awhile.

“Hopefully it’ll get some people to start doing it,” she stated.

The Port City no longer offers curbside pickup for recycling, aside from private local recycling companies that will pick it up for a fee.

“I used to pay to have them pick it up at my house and then when they put this center here, I stopped doing that and brought it down here,” explained Bryan.

Bryan doubts she would pay for the service.

“If I had to pay for it, I would still come here,” she concluded.

Like Bryan, Cheyenne Allred is also a devoted recycler.

“You try to make the little bit of impact that you can and however you decide to do that. But for me, it’s recycling. I think it’s kind of the least I can do,” said Allred.

Allred says she’s in favor of adding curbside pickup, too.

“I think it would be awesome,” she said. “I don’t mind paying for it, but it would be even better if it was free. I think it would be nice just so it doesn’t kind of collect in your house.”

The City’s two main recycling centers no longer take glass, so many drop off their glass at the Mobile County Recycling Center on Hitt Road.

Allred says she wants to see more options for glass drop-off.

“I feel so bad- my kombucha bottles, my wine bottles- they took it, and then they didn’t, and now it’s gone again. But yeah- it would be great for glass as well.”

Conversations on these topics and more will take place at next week’s community meetings. The public is invited to come and share their feedback.

The meetings are as follows:

Bayou La Batre Community Center, 12745 Padgett Switch Rd., Irvington, May 23 at 1 p.m.

Connie Hudson Senior Center, 3201 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, May 23 at 6 p.m.

Saraland Civic Center, 718 Mae St., Saraland, May 24 at 1 p.m.

Residents are also encouraged to take the online survey.

