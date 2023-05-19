Advertise With Us
MPD arrests 12-year-old on burglary charge

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center Thursday afternoon after police said surveillance cameras captured images of him and another juvenile entering a home without permission and stealing items.

Officers responded to the 1000 block Greenwood Avenue around 3:17 p.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary complaint and detained one of the boys, who police said was found to be in possession of those stolen items.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

