MPD arrests 12-year-old on burglary charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center Thursday afternoon after police said surveillance cameras captured images of him and another juvenile entering a home without permission and stealing items.

Officers responded to the 1000 block Greenwood Avenue around 3:17 p.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary complaint and detained one of the boys, who police said was found to be in possession of those stolen items.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.