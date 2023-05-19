Advertise With Us
MPD investigating alleged gun threat at medical facility

No gunman found, no imminent public threat, police say
(File image - Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate following a report of an alleged gunman at the Strada Patient Care Center on Friday.

After a thorough search of the area and the facility located at 1601 Center St., no one with a weapon was found, and no witnesses could confirm hearing any shots fired, MPD said.

Officers are conducting a comprehensive search of the surrounding area, according to police.

Authorities said there is no imminent threat to the public, and normal operations are expected to resume.

Any with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department’s non-emergency line at 251-208-7211 or anonymously provide information by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

