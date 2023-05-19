MPD: Officer bitten during traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer was bitten by a driver during a traffic stop Thursday night, and the driver then escaped, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 8:30 p.m. when an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Beauregard Street and Water Street in downtown Mobile. Police said the driver complied and brought the vehicle to a stop.

However, when the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee from the scene, police said. The officer attempted to detain the driver when he physically resisted, and during the struggle between the officer and the driver, the driver resorted to biting the officer, police said.

The MPD said the driver managed to escape and elude the officers.

The driver has been identified, and warrants for his arrest will be issued, police said.

The officer sustained minor bruising and received medical treatment.

