Muggy air, but no extreme heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast to kick off your Friday. We are starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll reach the mid 80s later this afternoon. Thankfully that means no extreme heat like we dealt with previously this week, but the muggy air won’t feel pleasant. A few spots are dealing with rain early, am but most locations are dry.

There will be a few storms to watch out for that can be big rain and lightning producers, but the overall coverage of rain today will be 40%. We’ll see the rain coverage remain in the 30-40% each day through the weekend. Expect the temps to stay in the same range as well. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s each day.

