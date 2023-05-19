Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Muggy air, but no extreme heat

By Michael White
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast to kick off your Friday. We are starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll reach the mid 80s later this afternoon. Thankfully that means no extreme heat like we dealt with previously this week, but the muggy air won’t feel pleasant. A few spots are dealing with rain early, am but most locations are dry.

There will be a few storms to watch out for that can be big rain and lightning producers, but the overall coverage of rain today will be 40%. We’ll see the rain coverage remain in the 30-40% each day through the weekend. Expect the temps to stay in the same range as well. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s each day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday May 19, 2023
Next Weather: May 18 from FOX10 News
Look for more scattered thunderstorms
Next Weather: May 18 from FOX10 News
Next Weather: May 18 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 18, 2023
Highs in mid 80s with showers, storms to dodge