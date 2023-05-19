No sanctions for now in civil forfeiture case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There will be no sanctions for now in a civil asset forfeiture case involving a Whistler man whose mother’s car had been seized by Mobile police.

Police arrested Joshua Trevor O’Field in 2021 on drug-related charges but those charges were dismissed in this past January.

O’Field’s attorney, Tom Walsh, said police also seized a 2013 Ford Taurus belonging to O’Field’s mother. A judge ordered that the car be returned to O’Field after his drug charges were dismissed. However, Walsh said when his client went to get the car, he found out it had been sold by MPD a year ago.

During Friday’s hearing, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office suggested that Walsh reach out to the city attorney after not being able to reach MPD’s attorney. Judge Brandy Hambright agreed, putting an end to talk of sanctions for now.

“I hope there’s some sort of settlement,” Walsh said. “We want my client’s money back and we also want the fair market or actually the price that my client paid for the vehicle. Plus, we want monetary sanctions because they sold the car only two months after his arrest.”

It remains unclear exactly how MPD got the title to the car to sell it and who is responsible for it.

Hambright set a status date for this case on June 9.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.