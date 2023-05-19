Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Obscure Alabama law prevents passengers in a car from suing in the event of an accident

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guest Passenger Statute was written in Alabama during the Great Depression when there were not as many cars on the road. State lawmakers at the time hoped it would encourage people to carpool without fear of being sued in case of an accident.

The Guest Passenger Statute prevents anyone who is riding as a passenger from suing or filing an insurance claim against a driver who negligently causes an accident. A common example is someone running through a red light and hitting somebody.

In 2023, however, cars are everywhere and accidents happen every day. As a result, Bart Siniard, a personal injury attorney, says this law should no longer exist.

”Nobody really knows this statute exists other than lawyers, judges, and people who have been affected by it,” said Siniard.

Sherri Hurst is Siniard’s client, who was on the wrong end of the Guest Passenger Statute.

“I had no idea, all I knew is I had been injured, and I went out to the insurance company, letting them know what had happened,” said Hurst. “Actually, the driver, it was her insurance so she reached out to them. And they denied it.”

Sherri Hurst had her foot run over accidentally by another driver while leaving the backseat passenger’s side of her family’s car. Her filed claim was denied, so she brought a lawsuit against the driver’s insurance company.

“We went to the Supreme Court and it took over five years to get this reconciled in order for me to be compensated,” Hurst said.

Though Hurst was eventually compensated, the law was never changed.

Siniard however argues the statute is unconstitutional.

He says it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, by dividing the driver and passenger of a car into separate classes of people: the class of people who can be successful in personal injury claims and another who can’t be successful.

It took Hurst five years and a fight with the Alabama Supreme Court to be compensated, but she’s definitely learned a lesson from her unfortunate accident.

“I’ll drive myself where I need to go,” she laughed. “I don’t carpool much. Or I am in the front, and I make sure that I say ‘Okay I’m in the clear.’”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard

Latest News

Alabama’s already historically low unemployment rate has dropped yet again, dipping from 2.3%...
Alabama unemployment rate drops to new historic low of 2.2%
FILE - A security camera is seen at a Florida home. A couple said security technicians were...
Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest 2023: Pre-Party gets fans excited about 3-day weekend
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
Hangout Fest kicking off tomorrow
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated
MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated