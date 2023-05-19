Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Early learning and education with Head Start

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... why it is important for children to be exposed to learning and educational opportunities during their first three years of life. Research shows their social and cognitive development is impacted for a lifetime during this early period. Eric Reynolds talks with a leader in Head Start/Early Head Start, to hear how its program is providing school readiness experiences locally.

