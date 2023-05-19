Advertise With Us
Recipe: Sausage Stuffed Vidalia Onion Balls

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 large Vidalia onions
  • 1 package of Rouses Bacon
  • 1 pound Rouses Fresh Green Onion Sausage (removed from casing and divided into 4 equal portions)
  • 1 bottle BBQ sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Crystal Hot Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.

2. In a small mixing bowl combine BBQ sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce, and mix completely. Set aside.

3. Cut off tops and bottoms of onions and remove exterior skin. Cut onions in half and peel apart, keeping the two outer layers of each onion for stuffing. Place a handful of sausage inside each of the 4 onion halves. Wrap each stuffed onion half in bacon, using 3 strips per ball. Secure bacon with toothpicks.

4. Place each of the 4 stuffed balls on a cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and baste with BBQ sauce mixture, then return to oven for 5 additional minutes, or longer for extra crispiness.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

