Steps for Sickle Cell Walk 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - SCDAA-MC provides programs and services for individuals living with sickle cell disease in a nine-county service area including Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, Washington. The association also provides education to families of babies born with sickle cell trait and other hemoglobin traits, as well as education and awareness to the general public about sickle cell disease, sickle cell trait, and other hemoglobin traits.
The 2023 Steps for Sickle Cell Walk is set for next Saturday, May 27th. See the information below:
2023 Steps for Sickle Cell Walk
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Walk begins: 7:30 a.m.
On-site registration and check-in: 6:30 a.m.
Register online: www.scdmobile.org
Entry fee: $25 includes t-shirt, breakfast, fruit (courtesy of Greer’s Downtown Market), snacks, and cold water (courtesy of Kentwood Springs) available on the course
Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc. (SCDAA-MC)
1453 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604
Phone: (251) 432-0301
Email: info@scdmobile.org
Website: www.scdmobile.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scdaamobile/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scdmobile/
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.