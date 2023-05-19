Advertise With Us
Steps for Sickle Cell Walk 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - SCDAA-MC provides programs and services for individuals living with sickle cell disease in a nine-county service area including Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, Washington. The association also provides education to families of babies born with sickle cell trait and other hemoglobin traits, as well as education and awareness to the general public about sickle cell disease, sickle cell trait, and other hemoglobin traits.

The 2023 Steps for Sickle Cell Walk is set for next Saturday, May 27th. See the information below:

2023 Steps for Sickle Cell Walk

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Walk begins: 7:30 a.m.

On-site registration and check-in: 6:30 a.m.

Register online: www.scdmobile.org

Entry fee: $25 includes t-shirt, breakfast, fruit (courtesy of Greer’s Downtown Market), snacks, and cold water (courtesy of Kentwood Springs) available on the course

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc. (SCDAA-MC)

1453 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604

Phone: (251) 432-0301

Email: info@scdmobile.org

Website: www.scdmobile.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scdaamobile/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scdmobile/

