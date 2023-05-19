Summer Movie Preview 2023

Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a big summer and the box office. Studio10′s Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane discuss some of the films coming to theaters.

MAY RELEASES

5 - Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3

19 - Fast X

26 - The Little Mermaid

JUNE RELEASES

2 - Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse

9 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

16 - Elemental

16 - The Flash

23 - Asteroid City

23 - No Hard Feelings

30 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

JULY/AUGUST RELEASES

14 - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One

21 - Barbie

21 - Oppenheimer

28 - Haunted Mansion

Aug 18 - Blue Beetle

