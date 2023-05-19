Summer Movie Preview 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a big summer and the box office. Studio10′s Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane discuss some of the films coming to theaters.
MAY RELEASES
5 - Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3
19 - Fast X
26 - The Little Mermaid
JUNE RELEASES
2 - Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse
9 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
16 - Elemental
16 - The Flash
23 - Asteroid City
23 - No Hard Feelings
30 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
JULY/AUGUST RELEASES
14 - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One
21 - Barbie
21 - Oppenheimer
28 - Haunted Mansion
Aug 18 - Blue Beetle
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.