Water Safety Season

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the CDC, Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of injury-related death among children up to age 14. With childhood drowning incidents on the rise, and as water activity season is upon us, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) is elevating awareness to educate, advocate and equip parents to prevent drownings.

Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the NDPA, discusses:

  • What Can Parents Do: The Five Layers of Protection (Drowning Prevention)
  • Drowning and Non-Fatal Drowning Statistics
  • Myths & Misperceptions Surrounding Drowning
  • Rescue Equipment vs. Pool/Water Toys
  • Practicing Water Safety in Your Backyard Pool, On Vacation, or Any Open Water Situation
  • Lifeguard Management and Training

This interview is provided by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA)

