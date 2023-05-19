Water Safety Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the CDC, Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of injury-related death among children up to age 14. With childhood drowning incidents on the rise, and as water activity season is upon us, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) is elevating awareness to educate, advocate and equip parents to prevent drownings.

Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the NDPA, discusses:

What Can Parents Do: The Five Layers of Protection (Drowning Prevention)

Drowning and Non-Fatal Drowning Statistics

Myths & Misperceptions Surrounding Drowning

Rescue Equipment vs. Pool/Water Toys

Practicing Water Safety in Your Backyard Pool, On Vacation, or Any Open Water Situation

Lifeguard Management and Training

This interview is provided by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA)

