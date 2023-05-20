Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a standoff near the intersection of Cleveland Road and McKeough Avenue.

The incident reportedly began earlier in the day. According to sheriff’s deputies, a man opened fired on law enforcement.

