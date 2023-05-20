Advertise With Us
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a standoff near the intersection of Cleveland Road and McKeough Avenue.

The incident reportedly began earlier in the day. According to sheriff’s deputies, a man opened fired on law enforcement.

FOX10 News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information once it becomes available.

