Bass is booming on Gulf Shores for night one of Hangout Music Fest

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News giving you the first look into night one of Hangout Fest down on Gulf Shores.

Dozens of artists will perform all weekend. Tens of thousands of fans packed the beaches, gearing up for the hot musical lineups.

The biggest obstacle was suspected to be traffic and parking, but some who got here earlier in the week said it was smooth sailing.

“They did a great job of directing traffic,” said Anthony Norris and Chad Foy. “It’s still bad, but it’s not as bad as it used to be. It has gotten a lot better.”

There has been a shuttle all night that constantly takes people to and from the venue. Lots said it’s been a lifesaver and looking forward to the headliners.

“Tonight, is Red Hot Chili Peppers, so I’m kind of excited about that,” said Patrick Kugler, first-time attendee.

People from across the nation are in town for the first time and looking forward to all the fun.

“We’ve been stalking this for about a month now,” said mother and daughter Laura Brown and Annslee Shaddix. “We both downloaded the app trying to get everything together. We’re super excited to see what it has in store.”

Saturday’s big headliners include SZA, Paramore, and 23 others.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.