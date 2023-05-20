Family, friends held candlelight vigil for hit and run victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Darius Hill held a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember his life.

Hill was struck by a vehicle walking home May 12 in Prichard and left for dead.

A good Samaritan pulled over and stayed with him during his final moments. Hill’s family have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and are also numb from the situation. All they want is answers for what happened to 40-year-old Hill.

“It’s no closure for me. I’m numb right now but I know God is controlling the situation at the same time,” his sister said. “We want justice for my brother but we’re going to get through this with God and God only.”

It’s been a week since the hit and run and still no arrests have been made. The witness told FOX10 News the driver was in a white, mid-sized chevy which could have some front end damage.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call The Prichard Police Department.

