Hot, Humid, with scattered storms late in the day.

By Matt Barrentine
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Saturday looks pretty good through much of the day. Of course, it will be hot, in the upper 80s, but showers and storms should hold off until late afternoon and into the evening. What storms we get will be widely scattered with chances around 40%, so the coverage won’t be as high today as it has been the past several days. Hopefully you can dodge the rain today!

A front moves through later today as well. A front this late in the season won’t have a big impact on temps, it will only dial them back a couple of degrees, but it will help dry us out for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The beach forecast through the weekend looks fantastic! The rip current risk will be low, the water temps are warm, and the chance of storms in coastal areas is near zero. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend!

