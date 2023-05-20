Mobile police apprehend man threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirm they have apprehended a man after he threatened shoppers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Government Street Saturday morning.
According to police officials officers responded to reports of a man displaying erratic behavior, threatening shoppers, and carrying a knife. When officers approached the man he fled into a nearby wooded area. After a search of the wooded area the man was taken into custody.
Officials say the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
