Mobile police apprehend man threatening shoppers at a local Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirm they have apprehended a man after he threatened shoppers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Government Street Saturday morning.

According to police officials officers responded to reports of a man displaying erratic behavior, threatening shoppers, and carrying a knife. When officers approached the man he fled into a nearby wooded area. After a search of the wooded area the man was taken into custody.

Officials say the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

