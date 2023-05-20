Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile police apprehend man threatening shoppers at a local Walmart

Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart(wala)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirm they have apprehended a man after he threatened shoppers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Government Street Saturday morning.

According to police officials officers responded to reports of a man displaying erratic behavior, threatening shoppers, and carrying a knife. When officers approached the man he fled into a nearby wooded area. After a search of the wooded area the man was taken into custody.

Officials say the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says

Latest News

MCSO: Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing twin brother arrested for assault
MCSO: Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing twin brother arrested for assault
Candlelight vigil held for Darius Hill
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for hit and run victim
Candlelight vigil held for Darius Hill
Candlelight vigil held for Darius Hill
Officers honored at MPD's 2022 Recognition Banquet put on by the Mobile Law Enforcement...
MPD’s top officers receive top honors at 2022 Recognition Banquet