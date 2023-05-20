Advertise With Us
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New developments in one of the most notorious murder cases in Bay County. Monique Turenne was released from prison on Friday as a free woman. The case involved a love triangle.

She was released from prison Friday after serving 18 years for her part in the death of her husband in February of 1996.

Canadian Air Force Major David Turenne was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base at the time of his death. Monique’s lover David Crompton was convicted of using a claw hammer to kill David Turenne.

Crompton is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. The murder happened outside Turenne’s home in Panama City.

Crompton has maintained Monique is the one who killed her husband.

She fought extradition from Canada until 2005 when she was convicted of second-degree murder. But Friday she walked out of a Florida prison a free woman.

