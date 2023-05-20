MPD: Domestic incident ends in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police responded to a domestic incident Thursday afternoon that ended in a wreck.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Summerville Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers found that the victim had been in a vehicle with her husband when they got into an argument. During the argument, her husband veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree, police said. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said once the driver is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of domestic violence assault.

