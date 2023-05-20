MPD’s top officers receive top honors at 2022 Recognition Banquet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department capping off National Police week with its Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet. The department’s top officers were honored for their hard work -- including 2022 Officer of the Year.

The celebration is for calendar year 2022 -- a year the department was down by 70 officers. Still -- they managed to get the job done and this year are honoring double the recipients than last year.

“Why do they do it? -- I would simply say it’s the same reason I got into law enforcement -- is there is a sense of calling or purpose to do something greater than yourself. And the fact that they do it for the low pay and the fact they do it for very low public recognition -- really says a lot to that calling,” said Chief Paul Prine, Mobile Police.

Their spouses were also recognized for unwavering support.

“To the family members -- thank you for what you do for your officer -- we cannot do it without you. They need your understanding -- they need your nurture. Officers aren’t built and they’re not wired like a normal person,” said Lt. Col. Marcus Young, Deputy Commander 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade -- and this year’s keynote speaker.

The banquet is also made possible by MPD’s partner -- the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation.

“Every dollar we raise -- goes straight to supporting the police department. Again whether it’s training or equipment, whether it’s supporting a family in need that are in the police -- or like a night like tonight to celebrate -- to say thank you -- that’s what we do,” explained John Arendall, Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation President.

Surrounded by his family -- a very humble homicide investigator Cpl. Julius Nettles took home the top honor -- Officer of the Year.

“The scenes that we respond to -- the people that we engage -- obviously at the worst moment in their lives. And so we really essentially gain strength and energy from each other -- where I fall short -- one of the other members of the homicide unit pick up the slack. Even though the award is in my name -- I’m accepting on behalf of the homicide unit because -- if it wasn’t for the entire homicide unit, if it wasn’t for our collective efforts -- there’s no way I would be here receiving this award,” said Cpl. Nettles.

