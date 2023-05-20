Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.

According to Moss Point PD Chief Brandon Ashley, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chief Ashley also notes that the shooter, a female, and victim, a male, were business partners. The shooter is in custody at this time.

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new information.

