Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station

Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.

According to Moss Point PD Chief Brandon Ashley, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chief Ashley also notes that the shooter, a female, and victim, a male, were business partners. The shooter is in custody at this time.

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new information.

