Summerdale PD contracts with county to cover patrols

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Finding qualified candidates for police officers is becoming harder and harder. One police department in Baldwin County is now at half-staff and has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for help. Summerdale is down to just six officers, including the Police Chief and getting help from the county is their only option right now.

Summerdale has a population of less than 1,600 people and for most towns its size, six police officers would probably be enough. Because of its location, that’s not the case here.

Summerdale Police officer speaks with motorist after pulling vehicle over for speeding on the Baldwin Beach Express (Hal Scheurich)

“We’re a municipality where the two main corridors going to Gulf Shores comes through here so it’s a busy, busy jurisdiction,” said Summerdale Police Chief, Kevin Brock.

Chief Brock said the shortage of officers gives him concern for the citizens but also for his officers. They would have to respond to calls and make traffic stops without backup. He believes the negative light shed on law enforcement by mainstream and social media has contributed to a lack of qualified applicants but said the help from deputies will fill the void until new officers are hired.

“It’ strictly temporary until we can get some officers hired through the system. Now, we’ve got some applications but we’re also looking towards creating a job fair,” Brock said.

Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack said this kind of agreement between the county and a municipality is not uncommon. He expects his deputies to fill in, mostly in the overnight hours. Those deputies will be paid an overtime wage which Summerdale will reimburse to the county.

“We would just shift over the calls. Our dispatch would shift it over to the county dispatch, so they’re still working for the Sheriff’s Department,” explained Brock. “They’re just in our jurisdiction.”

Starting pay for a new officer at Summerdale PD is $20 / hour right now and the department will pay for certification. Eleven officers is the ideal number but Brock said he’ll only need help from the Sheriff’s Office until he can hire two or three more.

