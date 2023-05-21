Advertise With Us
STEM Saturday highlights alternative energy

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was another free STEM Saturday at 3 Circle Church in Mobile.

The event was hosted by the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department and featured a look at alternative power, with the day’s focus on wind power.

Participants got the chance to build a grade-appropriate wind turbine to test when completed and take home.

Event organizers told FOX10 News why these kinds of events are important to kids in our community.

“Extremely important because it starts with our youth,” said Angele McClain, operations manager for STEM Global Action.

“So, we’re STEM Global Action. We’re a non-profit center for innovative training for youth and we know that it starts with the kids,” McClain said. “So, we go into these underserved communities. We reach out to the youth. We get them here and then we expose and engaged them to STEM because they need to know what’s possible for them, too.”

If your child is interested, you can go to stemnola.com. On the website, parents find all the information and register their children for any STEM event, summer camp or after- school programs.

