Warm, cloudy, and drier for our Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Sunday started with mild and muggy conditions with lows in the upper 60s. The day will warm up into the mid 80s in the afternoon. It’s likely to be fairly cloudy, but rain chances will be low. Only isolated showers are expected.

Except for some cloudy spells, the beach forecast looks good. The rip current risk will be low, the water temps are warm, and the chance of storms in coastal areas is near zero.

We’ll get back to the scattered thunderstorms to start the work week on Monday and Tuesday.

Later in the week, we’ll dry out and rain chances will evaporate.

Highs will bounce around from the high 80s to the low 80s and back to the mid 80s as the week goes along.

Have a great Sunday!

