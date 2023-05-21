Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police said she was trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

WKYT reports 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home in Laurel County for a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch.

When they investigated, the deputies found kittens in a trash can and inside of a tied up plastic bag, according to the citation.

Officials said the kittens were soaking wet, and bars of soap were also found inside the bag with the kittens.

After further investigation, deputies said they determined Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Authorities say Joseph was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nia Bradley ... charged with theft by deception.
Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
Jarnae Russell-Isaac (left), Lashaun Williams (middle) and Asa Jones (right)
Police make arrests in chase that ended at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard
Hayley Hightower
Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural...
Alec Baldwin to star in film about Kent State shootings in 1970
The latest "Fast & Furious" flick finishes first in its debut.
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1 at box office; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd
The latest "Fast & Furious" flick finishes first in its debut.
Box Office: "Fast and Furious" speeds to number one
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy
Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy