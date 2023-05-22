Alabama attorney general gives update on anti-gang legislation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As National Police Week comes to an end, Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall talked about recent legislation he’s sponsoring to support law enforcement.

Attorney General Marshall says there are currently no laws in the state of Alabama to deter gangs. However, he says it’s a huge necessity. After speaking with many elected officials including mayors across Alabama, Attorney General Marshall says he’s drafted legislation to prevent gang activity. The Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act would enhance punishments for gang members who commit crimes to keep the gang going. He also says the legislation will include mandatory minimum sentences for gang-related crimes involving guns.

“The design was not to be punitive, necessarily, but it’s also to give an opportunity for those that are considering being a part of a gang a reason to say no or at least to rethink their decision to engage in criminal activity,” said Attorney General Marshall.

The Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act passed the Alabama House Judiciary Committee in April. It’s now headed to the House of Representatives for a vote before being signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

