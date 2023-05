BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A boat sank in the Tensaw River on Sunday, May 21 at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to officials.

The 26-foot boat had three passengers and sank near the Live Oak Landing, however the three individuals were rescued, according to authorities.

Law enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the situation.

